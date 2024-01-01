$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Certified 6 Seater Super Clean
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Certified 6 Seater Super Clean
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EB2JFA11620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF18241
- Mileage 241,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One owner, accident free F-150 Crew cab 6 seater with short box
Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4
Well maintained, super clean inside, out and underneath
Comes Safety Certified
Features include backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, autostart/stop, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, chrome rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, running boards, factory towing package with break controller and trailer backup assist, Husky all weather mats and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJ8A9Q09rRk
Has 241k kms , had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
21 Service Records in Carfax
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hKHHsv58eNhSgdw6d+ajlEl1+iINm2r5
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4
Well maintained, super clean inside, out and underneath
Comes Safety Certified
Features include backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, autostart/stop, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, chrome rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, running boards, factory towing package with break controller and trailer backup assist, Husky all weather mats and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJ8A9Q09rRk
Has 241k kms , had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
21 Service Records in Carfax
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hKHHsv58eNhSgdw6d+ajlEl1+iINm2r5
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Republic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Certified 6 Seater Super Clean 241,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 5.3L V8 6 Seater 6.5ft Box Certified Well Main 238,400 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 Certified Well Maintained Local Truc 248,300 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2018 Ford F-150