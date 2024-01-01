Menu
One owner, accident free F-150 Crew cab 6 seater with short box <br/> Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4 <br/> Well maintained, super clean inside, out and underneath <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Features include backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, autostart/stop, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, chrome rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, running boards, factory towing package with break controller and trailer backup assist, Husky all weather mats and more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJ8A9Q09rRk <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 241k kms , had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> 21 Service Records in Carfax <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hKHHsv58eNhSgdw6d+ajlEl1+iINm2r5 <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!

2018 Ford F-150

241,000 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Certified 6 Seater Super Clean

11932991

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Certified 6 Seater Super Clean

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB2JFA11620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FF18241
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, accident free F-150 Crew cab 6 seater with short box
Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4
Well maintained, super clean inside, out and underneath


Comes Safety Certified


Features include backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, autostart/stop, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, chrome rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, running boards, factory towing package with break controller and trailer backup assist, Husky all weather mats and more.


Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJ8A9Q09rRk


Has 241k kms , had one owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
21 Service Records in Carfax
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hKHHsv58eNhSgdw6d+ajlEl1+iINm2r5


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2018 Ford F-150