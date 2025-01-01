$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Certified Dealer Maintained
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Certified Dealer Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,500KM
VIN 1FTEX1CBXJFB34517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF18180
- Mileage 180,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer maintained F-150 Super cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box
Has reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 non-turbo engine with 6 speed automatic transmission and RWD
No reported accidents
Comes Certified
Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, backup camera, fog lights, bed liner, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuVN3GcmdHU
Has 180k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two owners before. Same owner since 2020.
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 20 service records at a Ford dealer.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WtHoHhtCKKAf+vvQ5xdVIHC6%2Flk5YQpR
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Has reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 non-turbo engine with 6 speed automatic transmission and RWD
No reported accidents
Comes Certified
Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, backup camera, fog lights, bed liner, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuVN3GcmdHU
Has 180k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two owners before. Same owner since 2020.
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 20 service records at a Ford dealer.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WtHoHhtCKKAf+vvQ5xdVIHC6%2Flk5YQpR
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Dealer Maintained 180,500 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Only 112k kms, No Accidents 112,100 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Certified Well Maintained Extended Warranty 157,300 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2018 Ford F-150