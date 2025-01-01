Menu
Dealer maintained F-150 Super cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box 
Has reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 non-turbo engine with 6 speed automatic transmission and RWD 
No reported accidents 


Comes Certified 


Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, backup camera, fog lights, bed liner, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, hard trifold tonneau cover and more. 
Link to Youtube Walkaround video: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuVN3GcmdHU 


Has 180k kms - Carfax Verified 
Had two owners before. Same owner since 2020. 
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 20 service records at a Ford dealer. 
Link to Carfax: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WtHoHhtCKKAf+vvQ5xdVIHC6%2Flk5YQpR 


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments 
www.autorepublic.ca 


Available extended warranty up to 48 months 


Tax and Licensing extra 


Trade-ins are welcome! 


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! 


AUTO REPUBLIC 
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles 
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

2018 Ford F-150

180,500 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Certified Dealer Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
12845275

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Certified Dealer Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,500KM
VIN 1FTEX1CBXJFB34517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FF18180
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer maintained F-150 Super cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box
Has reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 non-turbo engine with 6 speed automatic transmission and RWD
No reported accidents


Comes Certified


Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, backup camera, fog lights, bed liner, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuVN3GcmdHU


Has 180k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two owners before. Same owner since 2020.
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 20 service records at a Ford dealer.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WtHoHhtCKKAf+vvQ5xdVIHC6%2Flk5YQpR


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2018 Ford F-150