2018 Ford F-150

83,192 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

King Ranch 4X4 SuperCrew, 5.0L V8

2018 Ford F-150

King Ranch 4X4 SuperCrew, 5.0L V8

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,192KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8182911
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFE30182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, 4X4 SuperCrew 5.0L V8 King Ranch - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Remote start

Tow package with built in electric brake controller

Front & Rear cameras

Lane keeping assist

Blind-Spot monituring

Pre-collision system

Panoramic roof

Running boards & power tailgate

Navigation

Leather interior

Heated front & rear seats & steering wheel

Ventilated seats

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio

Dual climate 

Cruise control & A/C

Power seats

Power adjustable pedals & steering wheel

Power sliding rear window

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire

