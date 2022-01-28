$54,995+ tax & licensing
705-792-9000
2018 Ford F-150
King Ranch 4X4 SuperCrew, 5.0L V8
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,995
- Listing ID: 8182911
- VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFE30182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,192 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, 4X4 SuperCrew 5.0L V8 King Ranch - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Tow package with built in electric brake controller
Front & Rear cameras
Lane keeping assist
Blind-Spot monituring
Pre-collision system
Panoramic roof
Running boards & power tailgate
Navigation
Leather interior
Heated front & rear seats & steering wheel
Ventilated seats
Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio
Dual climate
Cruise control & A/C
Power seats
Power adjustable pedals & steering wheel
Power sliding rear window
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
