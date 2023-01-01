Menu
Beautiful one owner low kilometer AWD 7 passenger V6 SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

One owner

Low KMs

AWD

7 Passenger

Remote start

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Blind-Spot monitoring

Power tailgate

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power adjustable pedals

Power seats

Dual climate control

Rear heat/air

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

2018 Ford Flex

58,521 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Flex

SEL AWD,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,7 PASS,NAVI,V6,R/V CAM

2018 Ford Flex

SEL AWD,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,7 PASS,NAVI,V6,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,521KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2FMHK6C89JBA18445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 58,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner low kilometer AWD 7 passenger V6 SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

One owner

Low KM's

AWD

7 Passenger

Remote start

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Blind-Spot monitoring

Power tailgate

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power adjustable pedals

Power seats

Dual climate control

Rear heat/air

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Ford Flex