$30,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Flex
SEL AWD,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,7 PASS,NAVI,V6,R/V CAM
2018 Ford Flex
SEL AWD,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,7 PASS,NAVI,V6,R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 58,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful one owner low kilometer AWD 7 passenger V6 SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
One owner
Low KM's
AWD
7 Passenger
Remote start
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Blind-Spot monitoring
Power tailgate
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power adjustable pedals
Power seats
Dual climate control
Rear heat/air
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000