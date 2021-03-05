Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

76,425 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 AWD V6 7-PASS ROOF HEATED SEATS POWER LIFTGATE

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 AWD V6 7-PASS ROOF HEATED SEATS POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6639281
  • Stock #: 6570A
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS9JZ238384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,425 KM

Vehicle Description

*PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL* Receive one no-charge oil change with the purchase of this Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

