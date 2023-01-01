2018 GMC Canyon

$35,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9892928

9892928 Stock #: 8034

8034 VIN: 1GTG6CENSJ1163564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,211 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.