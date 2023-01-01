Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

104,461 KM

Details Description

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Denali

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Denali

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9964607
  • Stock #: P1721586A
  • VIN: 1GTG6EEN1J1297287

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1721586A
  • Mileage 104,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

