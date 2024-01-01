Menu
Recent Arrival! White 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4D Crew Cab 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

96,552 KM

Details Description

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

96,552KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2MEC3JG426638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # RZ248754A
  • Mileage 96,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4D Crew Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2018 GMC Sierra 1500