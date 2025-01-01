Menu
The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD combines rugged durability with advanced features, making it the ultimate truck for both work and play. Powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine, this truck offers impressive performance with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 3.42 rear axle ratio. Whether youre towing heavy loads or navigating tough terrains, the Sierra handles it all with ease, especially with the Z71 off-road suspension package. This truck is designed for both comfort and convenience. Inside, youll find heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ensuring you enjoy every ride. The 8 GMC Infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM keeps you connected while the remote start and power outside mirrors add to the ease of use. The exterior is both stylish and functional with chrome accents, LED fog lamps, and a spray-on bed liner to protect your truck bed. Front recovery hooks and corner steps make it easy to load and unload, while the EZ Lift and Lower tailgate simplifies access. With a rear vision camera, trailer brake controller, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, the 2018 Sierra is packed with features that make it the perfect vehicle for those who demand performance, style, and versatility.

79,163 KM

Details

4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

VIN 1GTV2MEC3JZ149333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,163 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD combines rugged durability with advanced features, making it the ultimate truck for both work and play. Powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine, this truck offers impressive performance with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 3.42 rear axle ratio. Whether you're towing heavy loads or navigating tough terrains, the Sierra handles it all with ease, especially with the Z71 off-road suspension package.

This truck is designed for both comfort and convenience. Inside, you'll find heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ensuring you enjoy every ride. The 8 GMC Infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM keeps you connected while the remote start and power outside mirrors add to the ease of use.

The exterior is both stylish and functional with chrome accents, LED fog lamps, and a spray-on bed liner to protect your truck bed. Front recovery hooks and corner steps make it easy to load and unload, while the EZ Lift and Lower tailgate simplifies access. With a rear vision camera, trailer brake controller, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, the 2018 Sierra is packed with features that make it the perfect vehicle for those who demand performance, style, and versatility.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

