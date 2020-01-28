Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE,ONE OWNER,4X4,CREWCAB,REMOTE START,R/V CAM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE,ONE OWNER,4X4,CREWCAB,REMOTE START,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,280KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585875
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC6JG244281
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sharp looking One owner 4X4, 5.3L V8 Crew Cab, 6 passenger pick up with after market alloys, tint, chrome bumpers, running boards, sprayed box liner and tow package. The added convenience of remote start, rear view camera, built in electric brake controller, bluetooth, USB port, and touchscreen media. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • HID Headlights
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

