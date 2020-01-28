2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sharp looking One owner 4X4, 5.3L V8 Crew Cab, 6 passenger pick up with after market alloys, tint, chrome bumpers, running boards, sprayed box liner and tow package. The added convenience of remote start, rear view camera, built in electric brake controller, bluetooth, USB port, and touchscreen media. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Running Boards

HID Headlights

Box liner

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

remote start

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Bluetooth Seating Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.