Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

46,601 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L 4X4 MAX TRAILER PKG HEATED BUCKETS NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L 4X4 MAX TRAILER PKG HEATED BUCKETS NAV

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545007
  • Stock #: 2022228A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG252162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Red 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4D Crew Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 46,601 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 48,459 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer S...
 29,632 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory