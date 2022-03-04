$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4X4 MAX TRAILER PKG HEATED BUCKETS NAV
Location
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
46,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8545007
- Stock #: 2022228A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG252162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Red 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4D Crew Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9