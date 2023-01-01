Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

97,337 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,337KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9964604
  • Stock #: P114648-A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC7JG217824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P114648-A
  • Mileage 97,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White Frost 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4D Crew Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Step Bumper

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Additional Features

Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

