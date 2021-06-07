2018 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 6 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7229567

7229567 Stock #: 2021652A

2021652A VIN: 1GT12TEG6JF268944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,657 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.