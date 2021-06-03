Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

39,543 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX, LOW KMS, ONE OWNER, R/V CAM, H/SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX, LOW KMS, ONE OWNER, R/V CAM, H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,543KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7177880
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53JH037056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,543 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, low kilometre, fuel efficient accident free Civic - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Econ

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Steering wheel controls

Telescoping steering wheel

Height adjustable drivers seat 

Rear center armrest with cup holders

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Window and child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 108,276 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST, 4X...
 159,549 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 85,329 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory