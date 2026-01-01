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Super reliable and versatile AWD suv in excellent condition <br/> One owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance! <br/> <br/> <br/> Features include heated seats, remoe keyless entry with two sets of keys, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, line assist, power ebrake, AC with dual zone climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, trip computer, steering wheels controls and much more ... <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to YouTube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L51ugnMFzg <br/> <br/> <br/> Has only 143100 kms, one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> Has been well maintained and regularly oil sprayed. <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lo3F6Jk4F7VUfwD8QPImHot%2FTPwcoGm0 <br/> <br/> <br/> Perfect combination of efficiency, safety and reliability. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing is available <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON <br/>

2018 Honda HR-V

143,100 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda HR-V

LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14113732

2018 Honda HR-V

LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
143,100KM
VIN 3CZRU6H33JM105427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # HH18143
  • Mileage 143,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Super reliable and versatile AWD suv in excellent condition
One owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified


Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!


Features include heated seats, remoe keyless entry with two sets of keys, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, line assist, power ebrake, AC with dual zone climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, trip computer, steering wheels controls and much more ...


Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L51ugnMFzg


Has only 143100 kms, one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained and regularly oil sprayed.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lo3F6Jk4F7VUfwD8QPImHot%2FTPwcoGm0


Perfect combination of efficiency, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


Financing is available


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

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705-826-XXXX

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705-826-6777

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2018 Honda HR-V