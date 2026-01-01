$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Honda HR-V
LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents
2018 Honda HR-V
LX AWD Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,100KM
VIN 3CZRU6H33JM105427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # HH18143
- Mileage 143,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Super reliable and versatile AWD suv in excellent condition
One owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Features include heated seats, remoe keyless entry with two sets of keys, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, line assist, power ebrake, AC with dual zone climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, trip computer, steering wheels controls and much more ...
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L51ugnMFzg
Has only 143100 kms, one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained and regularly oil sprayed.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lo3F6Jk4F7VUfwD8QPImHot%2FTPwcoGm0
Perfect combination of efficiency, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
One owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Features include heated seats, remoe keyless entry with two sets of keys, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, line assist, power ebrake, AC with dual zone climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, trip computer, steering wheels controls and much more ...
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L51ugnMFzg
Has only 143100 kms, one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained and regularly oil sprayed.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lo3F6Jk4F7VUfwD8QPImHot%2FTPwcoGm0
Perfect combination of efficiency, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Certified No Accidents Well Maintained 121,800 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda MX-3 0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents 63,150 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained 147,300 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2018 Honda HR-V