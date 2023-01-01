Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

131,341 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto,ECO&SPORT,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto,ECO&SPORT,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,341KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU449115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Eco & Sport driving modes

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring 

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, window, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

