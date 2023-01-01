$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL Auto,ECO&SPORT,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,341KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10111947
- VIN: KMHD84LF3JU449115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,341 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Eco & Sport driving modes
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, window, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2