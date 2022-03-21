Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

79,584 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto,ECO,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,B.TOOTH

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto,ECO,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,B.TOOTH

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,584KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8870921
  VIN: KMHD84LF4JU644088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Eco & Sport driving modes

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring 

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C 

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

