$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
GLS Auto,ECO,PANO,LEATHER,R/V CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973943
- VIN: KMHH35LE5JU041115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp & stylish, fuel efficient, accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now
High Value Features:
Eco & Sport driving modes
Alloys & tint
Panoramic roof
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring system
Blue tooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.