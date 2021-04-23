Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

77,474 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE,AWD,PANO,R/V CAM,BSD,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE,AWD,PANO,R/V CAM,BSD,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,474KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7019894
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43JU722938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, AWD, fuel efficient, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Locking AWD

Alloy wheels

Rear tint

Panoramic roof

Optional Eco/Sport driving modes

Blind-spot detection system

Downhill brake control system

Rearview camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touchscreen media

Leather interior

Heated front & rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

