Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2018 Jeep Cherokee

136,557 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk 4X4

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

136,557KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX3JD616542

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RS268590A
  • Mileage 136,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000

