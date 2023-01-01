Menu
2018 Kia Forte

85,369 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

LX AUTO

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

85,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541670
  • Stock #: PS229254B
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A72JE282431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Blue 2018 Kia Forte LX 4D Sedan FWD
6-Speed 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

