2018 Kia Forte
LX AUTO
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
$17,995
- Listing ID: 10541670
- Stock #: PS229254B
- VIN: 3KPFL4A72JE282431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Blue 2018 Kia Forte LX 4D Sedan FWD
6-Speed 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
