Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

  1. 1686245190
  2. 1686245190
  3. 1686245190
  4. 1686245190
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043880
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC2J7389858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE AVAILABLE !! ( O.A.C. )

TRADES WELCOME !!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

2018 Kia Sportage LX
 85,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 101,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee
120,889 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory