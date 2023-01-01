Menu
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Qashqai-2018-id10266953.html

2018 Nissan Qashqai

1,705 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL TI CVT 2018,5

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL TI CVT 2018,5

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

1,705KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR3JW209479

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Light Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 4719A
  Mileage 1,705 KM

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation

Remote Starter System
360 Cameras
Heated front seats and steering wheel
ONLY 1705 KMS ON THIS 2018 NISSAN QASHQAI SL AWD PLATINUM!! You are reading that correctly: only 1
705 KMS on this 2018 Platinum Qashqai that just arrived with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
3M Chip Guard installed on the hood
and so much more! Call or drop in today - this vehicle is in like-new condition
but priced WELL UNDER NEW
and will sell quickly as a Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2018 Nissan Qashqai