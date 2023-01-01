Remote Starter System

360 Cameras

Heated front seats and steering wheel

ONLY 1705 KMS ON THIS 2018 NISSAN QASHQAI SL AWD PLATINUM!! You are reading that correctly: only 1

705 KMS on this 2018 Platinum Qashqai that just arrived with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

3M Chip Guard installed on the hood

and so much more! Call or drop in today - this vehicle is in like-new condition

but priced WELL UNDER NEW