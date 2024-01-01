Menu
Blue 2018 Nissan Qashqai 4D Sport Utility AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * The Qashqai's high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they're worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV

2018 Nissan Qashqai

121,669 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,669KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR5JW289092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Blue 2018 Nissan Qashqai 4D Sport Utility AWD
CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHC


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Reviews:
* The Qashqai’s high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they’re worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-XXXX

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2018 Nissan Qashqai