$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for tackling Canadian roads? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV, ready for your next adventure. This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable charcoal interior and comes equipped with everything you need to enhance your driving experience. With only 99,197km on the odometer, this Qashqai is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.
This Qashqai SV is packed with features designed for convenience and comfort. Imagine yourself enjoying those chilly mornings with the heated seats, no more shivering on your way to work! The remote start allows you to warm up the engine and interior before you even step outside, making those cold winter days a breeze. Plus, with the power sunroof, you can bask in the sunshine on those beautiful summer days and nights. This Qashqai is an All Wheel Drive. The rear-view camera offers enhanced safety and convenience while the ECO mode helps to optimize fuel consumption and minimize your environmental impact.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-792-9000