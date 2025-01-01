Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats perfect for tackling Canadian roads? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV, ready for your next adventure. This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable charcoal interior and comes equipped with everything you need to enhance your driving experience. With only 99,197km on the odometer, this Qashqai is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.</p><p>This Qashqai SV is packed with features designed for convenience and comfort. Imagine yourself enjoying those chilly mornings with the <strong>heated seats</strong>, no more shivering on your way to work! The <strong>remote start</strong> allows you to warm up the engine and interior before you even step outside, making those cold winter days a breeze. Plus, with the <strong>power sunroof</strong>, you can bask in the sunshine on those beautiful summer days and nights. This Qashqai is an All Wheel Drive. The <strong>rear-view camera</strong> offers enhanced safety and convenience while the <strong>ECO mode</strong> helps to optimize fuel consumption and minimize your environmental impact.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Nissan Qashqai

99,197 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS

13130543

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,197KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR2JW263937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for tackling Canadian roads? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV, ready for your next adventure. This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable charcoal interior and comes equipped with everything you need to enhance your driving experience. With only 99,197km on the odometer, this Qashqai is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.

This Qashqai SV is packed with features designed for convenience and comfort. Imagine yourself enjoying those chilly mornings with the heated seats, no more shivering on your way to work! The remote start allows you to warm up the engine and interior before you even step outside, making those cold winter days a breeze. Plus, with the power sunroof, you can bask in the sunshine on those beautiful summer days and nights. This Qashqai is an All Wheel Drive. The rear-view camera offers enhanced safety and convenience while the ECO mode helps to optimize fuel consumption and minimize your environmental impact.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Nissan Qashqai