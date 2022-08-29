$29,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
66,745KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9073180
- Stock #: 4591A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2018 Nissan Rogue SV-TECH blue
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2