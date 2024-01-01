Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup truck thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 RAM 1500 Night 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box <em>Ltd Avail</em> from Auto Choice Sales. This striking white beauty with a charcoal interior boasts a 5.7L V8 engine, making it capable of handling any job you throw its way. With 159,753 km on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort of heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats. Stay connected with the world with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM Radio. Enjoy added safety features like a rearview camera, side airbags, and traction control.</p><p>This RAM 1500 Night is loaded with features that will impress. Its perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, capable, and luxurious pickup truck.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Night Edition Package:</strong> This special edition trim adds a touch of darkness and attitude with blacked-out exterior accents and badges.</li><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> This RAM 1500 is ready to conquer any terrain thanks to its powerful 4x4 drivetrain.</li><li><strong>Luxury Leather Interior:</strong> Experience comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats.</li><li><strong>Tech-Savvy Features:</strong> Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Power and Performance:</strong> The 5.7L V8 engine delivers a powerful and smooth ride.</li></ul>

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
159,753KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

