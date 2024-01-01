$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup truck that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 RAM 1500 Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Ltd Avail from Auto Choice Sales. This striking white beauty with a charcoal interior boasts a 5.7L V8 engine, making it capable of handling any job you throw its way. With 159,753 km on the odometer, this truck has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and experience the comfort of heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats. Stay connected with the world with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM Radio. Enjoy added safety features like a rearview camera, side airbags, and traction control.
This RAM 1500 Night is loaded with features that will impress. It's perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, capable, and luxurious pickup truck.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- Night Edition Package: This special edition trim adds a touch of darkness and attitude with blacked-out exterior accents and badges.
- 4x4 Capability: This RAM 1500 is ready to conquer any terrain thanks to its powerful 4x4 drivetrain.
- Luxury Leather Interior: Experience comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats.
- Tech-Savvy Features: Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and a rearview camera.
- Power and Performance: The 5.7L V8 engine delivers a powerful and smooth ride.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
