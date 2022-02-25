Menu
2018 RAM 1500

83,185 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST 5.7L HEMI 4X4 WIN/LOCKS CRUISE 20'' BLACK WHEEL

2018 RAM 1500

ST 5.7L HEMI 4X4 WIN/LOCKS CRUISE 20'' BLACK WHEEL

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286717
  • Stock #: 2022138A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT2JS271193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

