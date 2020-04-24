Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring w/EyeSight Package

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring w/EyeSight Package

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,779KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4912866
  • Stock #: DS5695B
  • VIN: JF2SJHGC4JH474963
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! Top features include heated front seats, a trip computer, automatic temperature control, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 952 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Selective service internet access
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Head Room: 1015 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1940 L
  • Front Hip Room: 1369 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2640 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • STARLINK
  • Overall Width: 1795 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1093 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1448 mm
  • Overall height: 1735 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1346 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1434 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • Overall Length: 4595 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2110 kg
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight
  • Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking
  • Curb weight: 1657 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

