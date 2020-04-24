Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,016KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4912872
  • Stock #: DM4295
  • VIN: JF2SJEWC8JH508399
Exterior Colour
Dark Gray Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this great value! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
  • Curb Weight: 1543 kg
  • Overall Length: 4610 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 952 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Selective service internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Head Room: 1015 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1940 L
  • Front Hip Room: 1369 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2640 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Overall Width: 1795 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1093 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1448 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2032 kg
  • Overall height: 1735 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1346 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1434 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • 2 USB ports
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight
  • Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking
  • STARLINK/MirrorLink mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

