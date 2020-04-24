2018 Subaru Impreza

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

One 12V DC power outlet

Surround Audio

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Simulated carbon fibre dash trim

Audio system memory card slot

Heated windshield washer jets

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Simulated carbon fibre door trim

Door pockets: Driver

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Wiper Park

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Max cargo capacity: 348 L

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

Tires: Width: 205 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 955 mm

Rear Leg Room: 926 mm

Rear Head Room: 944 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 1950 kg

Overall Height: 1455 mm

Vehicle Emissions: PZEV

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Manual child safety locks

Overall Width: 1775 mm

Wheelbase: 2670 mm

Front Hip Room: 1399 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1411 mm

Front Leg Room: 1095 mm

Overall Length: 4625 mm

2 USB ports

LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Front Shoulder Room: 1441 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1401 mm

Curb weight: 1453 kg

