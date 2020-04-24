Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,452KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4912932
  • Stock #: DS5777A
  • VIN: 4S3GKAF64J3606802
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

BUY ONLINE FROM HOME 30 Day Exchange CALL for details: 844-338-8732 Check out this great value! This car successfully merges safety, style and sophistication into an economical package certain to challenge the competition! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front fog lights, power door mirrors, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Simulated carbon fibre door trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Max cargo capacity: 348 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 955 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 944 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 1950 kg
  • Overall Height: 1455 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Width: 1775 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2670 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1399 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1411 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1095 mm
  • Overall Length: 4625 mm
  • 2 USB ports
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1441 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1401 mm
  • Curb weight: 1453 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

