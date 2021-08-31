Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

97,548 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

Touring

Touring

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

97,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8055001
  • Stock #: DS6376B
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE69J3753356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 16.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight: 1950 kg
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Manual child safety locks
Rear Head Room: 966 mm
Overall Width: 1775 mm
Wheelbase: 2670 mm
Overall height: 1480 mm
Front Head Room: 1010 mm
Front Hip Room: 1399 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1411 mm
Front Leg Room: 1095 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Overall Length: 4460 mm
Curb weight: 1382 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1441 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1401 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1566 L

