2018 Subaru Outback ...

- Listing ID: 7982703
- Stock #: DM4524
- VIN: 4S4BSDNC3J3294051
Exterior Colour
Crimson Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Mileage
21,933 KM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Double wishbone rear suspension
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Gross vehicle weight: 2130 kg
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking
Max cargo capacity: 2075 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1456 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1477 mm
