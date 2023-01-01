$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2018 Toyota C-HR
FWD XLE, ECO/SPORT, R/V CAM, H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9907718
- VIN: NMTKHMBX9JR023292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp & stylish fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available.
High Value Features:
Eco & Sport modes
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Departure system
Pre-Collision system
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
