$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
AWD LE,7 PASS,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LANE ALERT
2018 Toyota Highlander
AWD LE,7 PASS,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LANE ALERT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 114,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 7 passenger AWD accident free V6 SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
7 Passenger
Remote start
Rear view camera
Lane Departure alert
Forward collision system
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Cruise control
A/C
Rear Heat/Air
Height adjustable drivers seat
Telescoping steering wheel
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000