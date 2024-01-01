Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Beautiful 7 passenger AWD accident free V6 SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>AWD</p><p>7 Passenger</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Lane Departure alert</p><p>Forward collision system</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Touch screen media</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Rear Heat/Air</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Telescoping steering wheel</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p>

2018 Toyota Highlander

114,492 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD LE,7 PASS,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LANE ALERT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD LE,7 PASS,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LANE ALERT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1724688926
  2. 1724688922
  3. 1724688924
  4. 1724688925
  5. 1724688925
  6. 1724688922
  7. 1724688924
  8. 1724688925
  9. 1724688915
  10. 1724688922
  11. 1724688924
  12. 1724688917
  13. 1724688922
  14. 1724688924
  15. 1724688916
  16. 1724688903
  17. 1724688916
  18. 1724688925
  19. 1724688921
  20. 1724688922
  21. 1724688921
  22. 1724688913
  23. 1724688912
  24. 1724688919
  25. 1724688925
  26. 1724688918
  27. 1724688917
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,492KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDBZRFH2JS889639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 7 passenger AWD accident free V6 SUV - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

AWD

7 Passenger

Remote start

Rear view camera

Lane Departure alert

Forward collision system

Bluetooth

USB port

Touch screen media

Cruise control

A/C

Rear Heat/Air

Height adjustable drivers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS 126,817 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145
2013 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XLT, 5.0L, TOW PKG, B.TOOTH 181,082 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum,PANO,R/V CAM,PWR T/GATE,LEATHER for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum,PANO,R/V CAM,PWR T/GATE,LEATHER 92,559 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander