Menu
Account
Sign In
Finding a reliable SUV in truly mint condition is hard enough finding one with only 78,900 kms is even rarer. <br/> This 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is the perfect combination of reliability, practicality, and ultra low kilometers the kind of SUV people search for and hold onto for years. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance! <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth, Backup camera, cruise control, AC with climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, hood deflector, roof rails and much more ... <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5owBgKxeVQ <br/> <br/> <br/> Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing is available <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON. <br/>

2018 Toyota RAV4

78,900 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition

Watch This Vehicle
14084901.810738729?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32544

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 14084901.810738729?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32544
  2. 14084901
  3. 14084901
  4. 14084901
  5. 14084901
  6. 14084901
  7. 14084901
  8. 14084901
  9. 14084901
  10. 14084901
  11. 14084901
  12. 14084901
  13. 14084901
  14. 14084901
  15. 14084901
  16. 14084901
  17. 14084901
  18. 14084901
  19. 14084901
  20. 14084901
  21. 14084901
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
78,900KM
VIN 2T3RFREV9JW802834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TR18078
  • Mileage 78,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Finding a reliable SUV in truly mint condition is hard enough finding one with only 78,900 kms is even rarer.
This 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is the perfect combination of reliability, practicality, and ultra low kilometers the kind of SUV people search for and hold onto for years.


Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!


Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth, Backup camera, cruise control, AC with climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, hood deflector, roof rails and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5owBgKxeVQ


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


Financing is available


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2022 Mazda MX-3 0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Mazda MX-3 0 GT EV Certified One Owner No Accidents 63,150 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained 147,300 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition 78,900 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2018 Toyota RAV4