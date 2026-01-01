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2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,900KM
VIN 2T3RFREV9JW802834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TR18078
- Mileage 78,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Finding a reliable SUV in truly mint condition is hard enough finding one with only 78,900 kms is even rarer.
This 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is the perfect combination of reliability, practicality, and ultra low kilometers the kind of SUV people search for and hold onto for years.
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth, Backup camera, cruise control, AC with climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, hood deflector, roof rails and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5owBgKxeVQ
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
This 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is the perfect combination of reliability, practicality, and ultra low kilometers the kind of SUV people search for and hold onto for years.
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth, Backup camera, cruise control, AC with climate control, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, fog lights, hood deflector, roof rails and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5owBgKxeVQ
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Certified Only 78k kms Mint Condition 78,900 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2018 Toyota RAV4