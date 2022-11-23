Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

124,315 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

SE 7-PASS LEATHER POWER SLIDING DOORS REAR CAMERA

SE 7-PASS LEATHER POWER SLIDING DOORS REAR CAMERA

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9395998
  • Stock #: 6932A
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DC5JS908114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

1-800-308-CHEV
