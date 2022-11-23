2018 Toyota Sienna

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 3 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9395998

9395998 Stock #: 6932A

6932A VIN: 5TDXZ3DC5JS908114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6932A

Mileage 124,315 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.