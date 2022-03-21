$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
FWD 4dr Preferred,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,740KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8740562
- VIN: KL4CJASB8KB958190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,740 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, fuel efficient, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
One owner
Remote start
Rear view camera
Alloys & Rear tint
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Leather/Cloth interior
Power drivers seat
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2