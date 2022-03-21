2019 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 7 4 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

8740562 VIN: KL4CJASB8KB958190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,740 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

