Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

57,740 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

FWD 4dr Preferred,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

FWD 4dr Preferred,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,740KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740562
  • VIN: KL4CJASB8KB958190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,740 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, fuel efficient, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

One owner

Remote start

Rear view camera

Alloys & Rear tint

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Leather/Cloth interior

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 121,192 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 141,414 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage SX...
 8,644 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory