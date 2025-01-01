$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Crew Cab 3.6L V6 4x4 Certified No Accidents
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Crew Cab 3.6L V6 4x4 Certified No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,500KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN5K1156926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CS19183
- Mileage 183,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful extra clean truck with only 183k kms
No reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Reliable and powerful 3.6L V6 with 4x4
Crew Cab 5 seater with short box
Comes Safety Certified
Features include backup camera, Bluetooth, AC, factory towing package with brake controller, cruise control, spray in bed liner, soft trifold tonneau cover, automatic headlights, alloy rims, tow sets of keys and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5NalIAn1IE
Has 183k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mnl2ajQ0oDcgzLK6cL263HTfMjui7t55
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful shiny black exterior on grey clean interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
