2019 Chevrolet Colorado

705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Rare Chevy Colorado ZR2, 4X4 V6 3.6L Crew Cab pick up - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Chev Performance off road suspension
Tow Package
Tow/haul mode
Built in electric brake controller
Rear view camera
Navigation
Bluetooth
USB ports
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Leather interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power seats
Climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Auto & Fog lights
Window and child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available
