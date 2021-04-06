Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

98,134 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2,4X4,NAVI,REMOTE START,OFF ROAD SUSPENSION

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2,4X4,NAVI,REMOTE START,OFF ROAD SUSPENSION

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,134KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6908694
  • VIN: 1GCGTEEN0K1127688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Chevy Colorado ZR2, 4X4 V6 3.6L Crew Cab pick up - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Chev Performance off road suspension

Tow Package

Tow/haul mode

Built in electric brake controller

Rear view camera

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Leather interior

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power seats

Climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Auto & Fog lights

Window and child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

