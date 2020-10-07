Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

45,030 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT,RS PKG,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,H/SEATS,B.TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT,RS PKG,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,H/SEATS,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,030KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5844759
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM7KS623763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp and stylish, fuel efficient hatchback with alloy wheels, tinted windows and rear spoiler. The added safety and convenience of the rear view camera, side blind zone alert system (SBZA), remote start, bluetooth, USB ports, satellite radio, touchscreen media and heated seats. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2020 Kia Soul EX,R/V...
 0 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX-...
 119,466 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 150,421 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory