2019 Chevrolet Cruze

49,494 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS,ONE OWNER,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,USB

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS,ONE OWNER,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,USB

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,494KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5906709
  • VIN: 1G1BC5SM8K7129085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish and fuel efficient one owner sedan with rear view camera, bluetooth, USB ports, touchscreen media, A/C, AM/FM, apple car play, android auto, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable steering wheel to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

