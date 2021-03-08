Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

48,766 KM

$24,995

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
705-329-2000

705-329-2000

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT 2.0L TURBO ROOF NAV POWER LIFTGATE

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT 2.0L TURBO ROOF NAV POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6655514
  • Stock #: 6581
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX5K6117318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Pacific Blue 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2LT 2LT 4D Sport Utility AWD 9-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L Turbocharged Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

