2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT LT AWD REMOTE START HEATED SEATS REAR CAMERA
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
48,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8545004
- Stock #: 6827
- VIN: 2GNAXUEVXK6155362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Pacific Blue 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sport Utility AWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
