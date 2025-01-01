Menu
Account
Sign In
Extended three-quarter ton cargo van with reliable 4.3L V6 <br/> Has AC, power locks and windows, automatic headlights and more <br/> Comes with ladder rack and aluminum shelving units <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 194k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Same owner since 2019 <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MCxeTi+VhznhX2dMWOUatxxCD%2FJlzSnk <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to YouTube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dB081FwK3g <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

2019 Chevrolet Express

194,500 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Extended Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13101629

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Extended Certified

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 13101629
  2. 13101629
  3. 13101629
  4. 13101629
  5. 13101629
  6. 13101629
  7. 13101629
  8. 13101629
  9. 13101629
  10. 13101629
  11. 13101629
  12. 13101629
  13. 13101629
  14. 13101629
  15. 13101629
  16. 13101629
  17. 13101629
  18. 13101629
  19. 13101629
  20. 13101629
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,500KM
VIN 1GCWGBFPXK1183071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CE19194
  • Mileage 194,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended three-quarter ton cargo van with reliable 4.3L V6
Has AC, power locks and windows, automatic headlights and more
Comes with ladder rack and aluminum shelving units


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Has 194k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2019
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MCxeTi+VhznhX2dMWOUatxxCD%2FJlzSnk


Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dB081FwK3g


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2012 Toyota Corolla S Certified 56k kms One Owner No Accidents for sale in Orillia, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla S Certified 56k kms One Owner No Accidents 56,100 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Extended Certified for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Extended Certified 194,500 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Loaded Certified One Owner for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Loaded Certified One Owner 158,800 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2019 Chevrolet Express