$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo Extended Certified
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,500KM
VIN 1GCWGBFPXK1183071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CE19194
- Mileage 194,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Extended three-quarter ton cargo van with reliable 4.3L V6
Has AC, power locks and windows, automatic headlights and more
Comes with ladder rack and aluminum shelving units
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has 194k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2019
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MCxeTi+VhznhX2dMWOUatxxCD%2FJlzSnk
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dB081FwK3g
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
