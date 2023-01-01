Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

152,101 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147 LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147 LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10071837
  • Stock #: P1131735A
  • VIN: 1GCRYDED2KZ282336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1131735A
  • Mileage 152,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Double Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Awards:
* Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Step Bumper

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

