$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147 LT
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10071837
- Stock #: P1131735A
- VIN: 1GCRYDED2KZ282336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1131735A
- Mileage 152,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Double Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Awards:
* Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.