2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,542 KM

Details Description

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

4WD Crew Cab 147 High Country

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10113774
  • Stock #: PG311365A
  • VIN: 1GCUYHEL6KZ385557

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Red 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4D Crew Cab 4WD
10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 6.2L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

