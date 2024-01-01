Menu
Account
Sign In
Well maintained truck with <br/> Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4 <br/> Extended cab 6 seater and 6.5ft box <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Has heated seats, remote start, AC, cruise control, backup camera, factory brake controller, power locks, windows and mirrors, two sets of keys, alloy rims, fog light and more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YR-Yy27aAx0 <br/> <br/> <br/> 238k hyw kms - Carfax Verified <br/> <br/> <br/> Gorgeous color combination: beautiful blue exterior on grey clean interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

238,400 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4 5.3L V8 6 Seater 6.5ft Box Certified Well Main

Watch This Vehicle
11929106

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4 5.3L V8 6 Seater 6.5ft Box Certified Well Main

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
238,400KM
VIN 2GCVKPEC6K1109937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CS19238
  • Mileage 238,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained truck with
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Extended cab 6 seater and 6.5ft box


Comes Safety Certified


Has heated seats, remote start, AC, cruise control, backup camera, factory brake controller, power locks, windows and mirrors, two sets of keys, alloy rims, fog light and more.


Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YR-Yy27aAx0


238k hyw kms - Carfax Verified


Gorgeous color combination: beautiful blue exterior on grey clean interior.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Sport 4x4 Certified No Accidents for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Sport 4x4 Certified No Accidents 244,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L Certified One Owner No Accidents Loaded for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L Certified One Owner No Accidents Loaded 235,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD V6 Certified Loaded for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD V6 Certified Loaded 166,100 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500