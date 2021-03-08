Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,530 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Trail Boss TRAILBOSS 5.3L 4X4 REMOTE START REAR CAM OFF LEASE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Trail Boss TRAILBOSS 5.3L 4X4 REMOTE START REAR CAM OFF LEASE

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6655511
  • Stock #: 6580
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEF4KZ232064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4D Double Cab 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 27,835 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 76,425 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 72,144 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory