2019 Chevrolet Spark

11,464 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

LT, LOW KMS, R/V CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,464KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7344698
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3KC772349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pink
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful pink, low kilometre, fuel efficient, accident free little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Alloys & light tint

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touchscreen media

Apple car play

Android auto

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

